She Thinks There’s No Point In Being Married To Her Husband Anymore Because She Was Diagnosed With A Chronic Illness, And He Hasn’t Been There For Her When She Needed Him The Most

When you walk down the aisle and say, “I do,” you are committing to standing by your spouse’s side in both sickness and health. However, for some reason, countless people don’t seem to get that.

This 29-year-old woman is currently grappling with this very same problem, and it’s really tearing her up.

For some context, she was diagnosed with a chronic illness and has been battling it for the past year. Her condition is serious and has significantly altered her ability to work and generally function as she used to.

So, ever since, she has been relying on her husband – who is 32-years-old – for more physical and emotional support.

In the beginning, he seemed to understand that she needed him, too. Yet, as time went on, he became more distant and seemed increasingly frustrated with her.

“He’s made comments about how ‘draining’ it is to deal with my illness and how he ‘didn’t sign up for this,'” she revealed.

“I’ve tried explaining that I need him now more than ever, but he keeps pulling away.”

Still, she didn’t hit her breaking point until just recently, when she had a minor surgery. Rather than being there for her while she underwent the procedure, her husband didn’t even bother to show up at the hospital.

He wound up saying that he was too busy with work and used that as an excuse. He also accused her of “being dramatic” for getting upset.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.