His Wife Marked Their Son’s Height On Their Dining Room Wall, And He’s Super Upset That She Completed A Baby Milestone Without Him

When you’re a first-time parent, every little thing can feel like a massive deal; from the first bite of baby food to the very first word they speak.

Children grow up fast and change rapidly, so many new parents don’t want to miss any of it.

That’s why this man is incredibly upset that his wife went ahead and completed a baby milestone without him.

For some context, he and his wife have a son who is about to be 18-months-old. So, after he was born, they began marking his height on their dining room wall at various “milestone ages.”

The last mark they made together was when his son hit 1-year-old, and he was looking forward to seeing how much he’d grown since then.

“I was expecting quite a jump in height in six months!” he said.

However, while he was just going about his morning routine today, he realized his wife had actually measured their son’s height without him.

To make matters worse, she apparently did it around a week ago, which, according to him, is two weeks too early.

“I know it’s not a huge deal,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.