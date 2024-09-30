She Unknowingly Named Her Daughter After Her Dad’s Affair Partner From 10 Years Ago, And Her Dad Is Begging Her To Change It

This 26-year-old woman and her husband recently had a daughter together, and they ultimately decided to name their baby girl Annabelle.

Leading up to her due date, she opted not to tell anyone in her family their chosen baby name, either, because she didn’t want anyone to steal it, which had already happened to a relative in the past.

So, her mom and dad only found out her daughter’s name was Annabelle right after she delivered when it was time to sign the birth certificate.

But as soon as she happily made the announcement, her parents both had very strange reactions. Apparently, her mom’s face went totally pale, and her dad looked unsettled despite claiming he “loved” the name.

Then, just a few minutes later, her mom suddenly didn’t feel well and had to leave. Her mom also promised to come over in a couple of days to help her out with her newborn.

“Now, I’m at home with the baby, and my mom hasn’t talked to me that much. We used to talk every day, so I was confused by this sudden behavior,” she explained.

She thought her sister Emily, who lives with their mom, might know what was up, so she wound up inviting Emily over to talk about the situation.

Well, this led her to find out that Annabelle was actually the same name as her dad’s old affair partner, who she knew nothing about.

Her sister revealed how their parents had been arguing at home about their dad’s affair 10 years ago with a coworker named Annabelle.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.