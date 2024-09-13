If Your Kitty Needs A Bath, Here Are Our Top Tips For How To Successfully Wash A Frisky Feline

Any cat owner will tell you that most felines do not like getting wet. They are already pretty careful about their hygiene, spending between 30 and 50 percent of their waking hours grooming themselves from head to tail with their rough, sandpaper-like tongues.

As an owner, you can help them keep clean by brushing or combing their fur at least once a week.

A healthy adult cat doe

s not need to be bathed regularly. However, there are a few circumstances in which giving your cat a bath is necessary, such as if your veterinarian recommends it for a skin condition like ringworm or flea treatments or if their fur is especially dirty and brushing isn’t doing the trick.

Typically, the experience isn’t a fun one. Your feline may fight with tooth and claw to avoid touching the water.

In cases where your kitty only needs some partial cleaning, a cat-safe wipe or waterless shampoos can work well. But what should you do if your kitty requires a full soak?

Before you start scrubbing, make sure you have all the right tools. You’ll need washcloths, a non-slip mat for the tub, a cup/pitcher for scooping water, a big towel, and a hypoallergenic, cat-safe shampoo. It also wouldn’t hurt to have some treats on hand.

Depending on how much your kitty hates the water, the task may be a two-person job. It’s easier to have someone else dole out the treats or hold the cat while you’re cleaning them.

If needed, you can trim your cat’s nails before drawing a bath to avoid getting scratched up too badly.

Fill the tub or basin with about four inches of lukewarm water. Lower your cat in the water with their back facing you. Do not grab an adult cat by the back of their neck to try to calm them down or get a better handle on them.

