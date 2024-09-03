Months Before Her Best Friend’s $1 Million Dollar Italian Wedding, She Bowed Out Of Being Her Maid Of Honor

This woman and her best friend are currently 27, but they have been close since the age of 12. Four years ago, her best friend met her fiancé, who is super rich, and that’s exactly what attracted her best friend to this man.

Unfortunately, her best friend’s relationship has hardly been rainbows and unicorns. In fact, it’s been a pretty ugly mess that she’s witnessed up close and personal.

“She was initially drawn to his G-Wagon, which is why she was interested in him in the first place,” she explained.

“About six months into their relationship, they both cheated—he left her stranded in the Bahamas while interested in another girl, and she lied to us, her friends, about taking family trips when she was really using his G-Wagon to visit the guy she was cheating with or flying to California to see him.”

“They broke up, she dated the new guy until he cheated on her (karma), and then she got back with her now-fiancé. Throughout their rocky relationship, he bought a $1.5M condo, which she then designed entirely with his money.”

Two years ago, her best friend broke up once more with her fiancé, and her best friend then moved in with her.

One month later, her best friend and her fiancé were back on, and not long after that, they got engaged.

Her best friend and her fiancé have remained together ever since the latest split, though after her best friend’s engagement, she turned into a different person.

“But over the past two years, as she focused entirely on her $1M Italy wedding, we drifted apart,” she said.

