Quit Allowing Your Cat To Be Your Alarm Clock: Take Back Control Of Your Mornings By Teaching Your Feline To Let You Sleep In

Contrary to the anxiety that a blaring alarm clock may bring, mornings are supposed to be peaceful – providing time for you to gradually ease into the day before diving into the chaos of work, errands, and endless to-do lists.

But for many cat owners, mornings start with a more familiar and unwelcome routine. I’m talking about your feline friend waking you up at the crack of dawn.

Whether it’s the incessant meowing, the pawing at your face, or the persistent kneading on your chest, cats have a knack for making sure you’re awake when they are.

If you’ve ever wondered about this frustrating habit, here’s why cats are such early risers and how you can reclaim your morning peace once and for all.

Why Cats Get Up So Early

Cats are natural hunters, and despite years of domestication, their instincts haven’t changed much.

In the wild, the early morning hours are prime hunting time since small prey, like birds and rodents, are most active at dawn. Even though your house cat doesn’t actually need to hunt for food, those instincts are still very much alive.

That’s why countless cats are naturally inclined to be more active in the early morning, which unfortunately coincides with the time most humans are still asleep in bed.

Additionally, your cat might wake you up because of its internal body clock. Keep in mind that felines tend to adapt to their owners’ schedules.

