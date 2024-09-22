She Missed Her Sister’s Impromptu Engagement Party To Go To A Concert, And Her Sister Was Super Offended

This woman’s sister, named Anna, recently got engaged. But unfortunately, she wasn’t able to be there for a big milestone event – her sister’s engagement party.

Apparently, right after getting engaged, her sister decided to throw together an impromptu engagement celebration. At first, she obviously planned to attend, too.

Well, that was until she found out the date of the engagement party – which was on the very same night she had concert tickets and was looking forward to for months.

“I’ve been waiting to see this band for a long time, but the tickets were pricey and non-refundable,” she said.

So, she tried talking to her sister about why she had to miss the engagement party and promised that they’d celebrate together on a different date – even if she wasn’t attending the official celebration.

In the beginning, she thought her sister understood the whole situation, too. Yet, later on, she realized her sister was actually really upset.

“She texted me to express how offended she was that I had given a concert priority over her particular day,” she recalled.

Ever since she declined to attend the engagement party, her sister has not been very nice to her, either.

Of course, their parents have also heard about what happened and wound up taking her sister’s side.

