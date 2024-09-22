She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Enjoyed Arguing With Her And Said He Didn’t Believe In Love

If every date went perfectly, that would make the world a much more boring place. Sometimes, bad dates are needed to spice up our lives.

TikToker Molly Rutter (@mollyerutter) is from Buffalo, New York, and she’s diving into detail about a terrible date she had with a guy who constantly got into debates with her and exuded toxic energy.

So, she matched with a guy on a dating app, and they only chatted for a brief time before meeting in person.

They agreed to meet up in a pub at 10 o’clock at night. She knew a lot of people who frequented the pub, so there would always be someone there to look out for her. She reached the pub first since he was running 20 minutes late.

Their date started out pretty strong. The moment he walked in, she thought he was extremely handsome.

He had kind eyes and a nice smile. She learned that he traveled a lot and ran a successful business on his own. It started to go downhill when he mentioned that he hated kids, which was a huge dealbreaker for Molly.

She was a primary school teacher and nearly ended the date right then and there. But she didn’t really have anything to do the next day, so she decided to stick around and see where the night would take her.

She found out what some of his worst characteristics were and remained thoroughly entertained the whole time.

The most unsettling thing about him was that he would consistently disagree with her on many topics, launch into friendly little arguments, and then say he agreed with her all along.

