She Posted Photos Wearing A Bikini On Her Bachelorette Trip, And Now Her Fiancé Is Threatening To Call Off Their Wedding

This 28-year-old woman is currently engaged to her fiancé, who is 32, so she recently went on a bachelorette trip to Mexico.

“It was incredible, and my 10 best friends made this trip so much fun,” she recalled.

They all rented a really cute house and stayed in it together. Plus, one of her bridesmaids even brought a professional camera, so they were able to capture some adorable photos throughout the celebration – some of which showed her in a bikini.

While she was away, she also made sure to stay in constant communication with her fiancé.

“I was texting him, sending him Snapchats, all the things. He is jealous to a certain extent, but I thought I did a good job at reassuring him during my trip,” she explained.

Yet, even after she returned home, her fiancé was super upset. That’s because she decided to post some pictures from her bachelorette party on Instagram, and he absolutely freaked out.

Apparently, her fiancé accused her of “seeking attention” by posting bikini photos from a trip that was supposed to celebrate their future marriage.

“And it has been two weeks since my bachelorette now, and he has barely talked to me,” she revealed.

Her fiancé keeps claiming that she “cares too much” about social media. On top of that, he’s actually threatened to call off their wedding – which is supposed to take place in January 2025 – unless she “changes.”

