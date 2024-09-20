She Saved This Kitten On The Highway After He Was Run Over By A Car, And He’s Cost Her Over $8,000 In Vet Bills

In August, Tiffany Chou was driving on a highway when she noticed a kitten who had clearly been run over by a car.

She drove by and witnessed the kitten move his head, so she pulled her car off to the side of the road and went to help him.

“I opened my door and looked behind my car to see if it was alive,” she explained on a GoFundMe page.

“He really looked dead. I got out to go and look, and he was alive, but he couldn’t move his body. I reached down to pick him up, and he hissed at me, which I kind of loved.”

“My fellow cat people will understand that. I didn’t realize at the time that the moment I picked him up and put him in my car, whether he lived or died, was going to be my decision.”

She rushed the little orange guy to an emergency clinic, and some X-rays were taken. Tiffany was told he had a broken pelvis and two broken legs.

The vet she spoke to mentioned they could not perform the procedure he needed, so they recommended that she talk to the local Humane Society.

Tiffany did just that, but she was informed that due to the complications of the kitten’s injuries, they would most likely have to euthanize him.

She found a second vet to talk to, who stated they could perform the surgery the kitten needed. Tiffany didn’t have the money to pay for his pricey care, but her only other choice was to put him down.

