She Unknowingly Dated A Married Man, And Now She’s Best Friends With His Wife, Who Filed For Divorce On Their Anniversary

This 31-year-old woman named Lydia is in an open relationship with her 32-year-old boyfriend Damon, and it’s an arrangement they both agreed on.

Throughout the last few years, she has seen a couple of different guys who were clear on the boundaries that she and Damon set for her to have additional romances.

One guy she ended up dating was 40-year-old Andrew, whom she met back in 2018. She’s always been reserved and uncomfortable around people she doesn’t know well, so it took her a while to feel at ease with Andrew.

When she did, she and Andrew hit it off as friends. But then, she grew attracted to Andrew, talked to Damon about it, and Damon said she was allowed to see him.

Andrew was also into her, so they started dating. Andrew mentioned he had a teen son, which she was surprised by, but she told him it was fine and that she wanted to keep seeing him.

She actually thought it was lovely to hear Andrew talk about his son, as he seemed to be a wonderful dad.

She truly had a great time with Andrew; sometimes, they would hang out and chit chat, or he would cook dinner for her.

He also was there for her when she went through a really rough patch in her life, giving her a solid source of comfort.

She ended up losing contact with Andrew, and she didn’t find that alarming. By then, Andrew’s social media accounts had been shut off or hacked on multiple occasions, so she figured he was experiencing that yet again.

