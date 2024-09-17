She Insulted Her Friend After She Called Her Spoiled Since Her Parents Are Happy To Help Fund Her Life

This 22-year-old woman has a friend named Amy, who is the same age as her, and they are in their final semester of college.

Money has never been a topic of discussion throughout their friendship, but she lives by herself, and Amy has two roommates.

She has said to Amy she’s planning on completing her master’s while finding a job; that way, she can save some cash but also have the ability to spend money on travel, as well as other things she adores.

Amy literally laughed at her and wanted to know what kind of pay she thought she would get at a part-time position that would allow her to afford it all.

She responded that she only has to pay for food; she doesn’t have additional expenses she has to come up with cash for.

Amy was surprised and wanted to know how she would pay for her rent, and she admitted her parents help her out.

“She then went on a rant about becoming an adult, how she can’t wait to be independent, how she doesn’t want to take money from her parents and stuff like that,” she explained.

“For the most part, I tried to nod my head and listen to her, but then she said something like, “I’d feel like a bad daughter if I were you.” And that really made me feel embarrassed.”

“My parents want to pay for my apartment; they can easily afford it, and I’m not the type of person to be ungrateful for it.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.