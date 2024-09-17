The First Theropod Dinosaur Has Been Identified In Kyrgyzstan, And It Had What Appeared To Be A Protruding Eyebrow On Its Postorbital Bone, Indicating The Existence Of A Horn About 165 Million Years Ago

One of the most important groups of dinosaurs is the theropods from the Mesozoic Era. The group includes well-known predators such as Tyrannosaurus and Allosaurus. They were also the predecessors of modern birds.

Evidence of large predatory dinosaurs from the Jurassic have been found across North America and southwestern Europe. However, none have ever been discovered in the vast region between central Europe and East Asia—until now.

The first theropod dinosaur has been identified in Kyrgyzstan. It is named Alpkarakush kyrgyzicus, after a giant mythological bird from the Kyrgyz Epic of Manas that helps out heroes during critical moments.

The initial remains of the fossil were uncovered in 2006 by Kyrgyz paleontologist Aizek Bakirov. The fossils were located in the city of Tashkumyr in western Kyrgyzstan.

Between 2006 and 2023, a series of excavations revealed skull bones, dorsal and pelvic vertebrae, fragments of the shoulder girdle and forelimbs, and a nearly complete pelvic girdle and hind limbs.

The dinosaur measured about eight to nine meters long. The findings were traced back to the Middle Jurassic period, around 165 million years ago.

The unique, previously unknown features of Alpkarakush kyrgyzicus sets it apart from other species. One of its most impressive characteristics is a protruding “eyebrow” on the postorbital bone, indicating the existence of a horn at that point. Other interesting attributes were detected on the femur and the dorsal vertebrae.

After comparisons with a number of other theropods, it was determined that the new species belongs to the Metriacanthosauridae family. It is closely related to the large predatory dinosaurs of East Asia.

Paleontologists have suggested that metriacanthosaurids and other important theropod groups originated in Southeast Asia. From there, they spread to other continents through Central Asia and Europe.

