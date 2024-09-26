She Was Last Seen Leaving A Gas Station In 2021, And Her Car Was Found Abandoned After A Severe Storm Hit The State

Cynthia Bah-Traore, originally from Omaha, Nebraska, relocated to Texas in the early 2000s, where she worked as a substitute teacher.

She had two sons and was known as a smart, loving, and fun woman dedicated to her family, according to her mother, Tambra Alvoid.

But by 2021, when Cynthia was living in Crowley, Texas, and going through a divorce with her husband, she mysteriously disappeared at 39-years-old, and her family members find it hard to believe that she would just leave on her own volition.

“She really liked being a mother. She loved her children. That’s why this is pretty shocking because we know she would never go off somewhere without her kids,” detailed Cynthia’s older sister, Tiffany Alvoid.

It all began on Friday, February 5, 2021. That day, one of Cynthia’s sons claimed that his mom hadn’t been home since Wednesday. This started to set off alarm bells for Cynthia’s family.

At the time, while Cynthia was going through her divorce, she resided in her own Crowley, Texas, home with her eldest son. Meanwhile, her youngest son was staying at his father’s home, which was located around 20 minutes away in Fort Worth.

Upon hearing Cynthia hadn’t been home in two days, her loved ones reached out to her estranged husband, who claimed that she’d been in the hospital.

“And so, at that point, we thought, ‘Oh, I guess she’s not missing,'” Tiffany recalled.

Yet, once Cynthia’s family tried to reach her at the hospital, they learned from a nurse that she wasn’t there.

