He Left His Girlfriend Of Six Years After He Proposed To Her Twice, And She Said No To Marrying Him Both Times

This 41-year-old man and his girlfriend, who’s 39, were together for almost six years, and he thought their relationship was great.

So, around two years ago, he spoke to his girlfriend’s family and friends about wanting to ask her to marry him.

He got their blessing and well wishes and planned to pop the question while they were all on a family vacation.

Then, on the night of the proposal, he attempted to make everything as perfect and memorable as possible. He wound up asking for his girlfriend’s hand in marriage following a nice dinner while they were surrounded by all of her family members.

But, to his surprise, she didn’t say yes. Rather, she just replied, “No, not yet, anyway.”

“I was quite hurt, honestly, and went back to our room to think things out and not overreact,” he recalled.

A couple of hours later, his girlfriend also showed up at their room and asked what was wrong. This sparked a long discussion about his feelings and why his girlfriend turned down his proposal.

He found out that she didn’t think he was ready for that sort of commitment at the time.

“So I took her thoughts to heart and informed her I understand her reasoning. However, I was raised in a way where ‘you take a no for a no, not a maybe next time,'” he detailed.

