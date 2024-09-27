His Ex Still Wants Him To Help Financially Support Her Daughter, Even Though The Little Girl’s Not His

This 28-year-old guy and his girlfriend were together for six years, and when they first began dating, he met her daughter from a previous relationship – who was 3-years-old at the time.

As he and his girlfriend got more serious, he became very close to her daughter and treated her as if she was his own child. But, to be clear, he was never legally the little girl’s father.

“I took her to school, spent time with her, and even helped out financially for things like clothes, school supplies, and some activities,” he recalled.

However, he and his girlfriend recently broke up, and now that they’ve split, he decided that he didn’t want to be involved in either her or her 9-year-old daughter’s lives anymore – especially not financially.

Despite that, his now ex-girlfriend reached out to him a couple of weeks ago and asked if he could continue assisting with some childcare expenses. His ex pointed out how her daughter’s father wasn’t in the picture.

“And she claimed that I was the closest thing her daughter ever had to a father and that it’s not fair for me to abandon her completely after being in her life for so long,” he added.

Even so, he told his ex that despite caring about her daughter, he still isn’t obligated to help financially support her. He never legally was, and given that they’re no longer in a relationship, he doesn’t think he should be expected to.

Well, his ex didn’t understand that and proceeded to call him heartless. She also accused him of “leaving her daughter in the lurch” after acting like a father for six years.

He’s since confided in loved ones about this, too, and some people actually agreed with his ex. They believe that he could keep helping out for the sake of his ex’s daughter because they’d already bonded so strongly.

