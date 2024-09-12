She Was Supposed To Visit Her Daughter In 2012 But Vanished After Going Back To Her Ex-Husband’s Home, And Foul Play Is Suspected In Her Disappearance

In 2012, Lisa Marie Knight of Ossineke, Michigan, was a 29-year-old mother of four.

As a young girl, she adored hanging out with her horse. According to her family, she was also known as the life of the party.

Yet, as a young adult, Lisa encountered struggles with substance abuse. Her children ended up residing with other relatives, and she made sure to see them frequently.

Lisa had also left for a few days at a time in the past, but she was never missing for a long period of time. She’d remain in touch with her mother, sharing how to reach her, as well.

However, June 8, 2012, was different. After Lisa was supposed to visit her youngest daughter, she mysteriously disappeared.

That day, her ex-husband, Lloyd Frey, reportedly picked her up so she could see her daughter. Instead, Lisa ended up going back to his residence.

Then, while at Lloyd’s home, she called one of her friends at approximately 10:30 p.m. She asked her friend to pick her up and was reportedly upset.

At the time, Lisa didn’t go into detail as to why she was distressed. Her friend was also unable to get Lisa from Lloyd’s home.

Following that phone call, Lisa was never seen or heard from again, and Lloyd reportedly stated that she left while he was asleep during the evening.

