She’s Expected To Throw Her Friend A Bridal Shower And A Bachelorette Weekend, Even Though She’s Not Actually Invited To Her Friend’s Wedding

This 27-year-old woman has a best friend named Jane, who’s 28 and recently got engaged.

She and Jane have been tight ever since they met back in college, and like many girls, they would discuss their future nuptials together.

During those conversations, Jane always claimed that she wanted to have a destination wedding. Plus, her friend hoped she and the rest of their closest friends would be bridesmaids.

So, when Jane accepted her 29-year-old fiancé Brad’s proposal about a month ago, she didn’t expect anything to change.

“When I saw Jane and Brad the day they got engaged, one of the first things Jane said to me was how excited she was for me and our other friend to be her bridesmaids,” she recalled.

But, in the time since then, that plan has apparently gone out the window.

Once Jane and Brad actually began wedding planning, they opted to have a tiny destination wedding in Colorado instead. Additionally, they only intended to invite immediate family in order to save some money.

“They also plan on having a casual party for all the rest of their family and friends after, but there will be no ceremony or sit-down dinner and will be very clearly NOT a second wedding,” she added.

She was honestly quite hurt and disappointed upon finding out she wasn’t invited to Jane’s actual big day. Still, she understood that the happy couple could throw whatever kind of event they wanted.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.