These Five Dog Breeds May Be The Least Affectionate Canines, But They Can Still Make Good Companions For Certain Households

When you think of dogs, the first image that likely pops into your mind is a happy, tail-wagging companion ready to shower their human with endless love and affection. Yet, not all canines fit this stereotypical mold.

While every pup is undoubtedly unique, some breeds are simply known for being more independent and reserved.

Here are five dog breeds that might not be as affectionate as others but still have a lot to offer as companions.

Afghan Hound

The Afghan Hound is known for its striking beauty and regal appearance. This breed is also often compared to a cat because of its aloof and independent nature.

These dogs tend to be reserved and may not seek out affection the way some other breeds do. In fact, they are more likely to enjoy a comfortable spot by themselves rather than curling up next to you on the couch.

Now, Afghan Hounds are affectionate in their own way. They just express it on their own terms, which can sometimes be misinterpreted as coldness.

Chow Chow

Chow Chows are easily recognized by their lion-like mane and scowling expression. This breed can also be quite distant, even with its family members.

