After Being Misdiagnosed, She Spent 18 Months In A Wheelchair Unable To Walk Or Stand Up, And She’s Learning How To Do This All Over Again

Emma Daniels is a 21-year-old girl living in England, who goes by @emmadaniels.x, and her Instagram posts are smiley and upbeat.

While Emma radiates positivity, she was misdiagnosed for years, and she spent 18 months unable to walk or stand up (which she has to now relearn all over again).

Emma’s symptoms started back when she was just a kid. She experienced “growing pains” that were so severe they left her in tears and without the ability to move her legs.

She now knows those were hardly growing pains; they were actually dislocations, but it took a long time for someone to finally understand what was going on with her.

Emma was in and out of the doctor’s office well into her teenage years, often due to unexplainable injuries that took forever for her to heal from, but nobody was able to quite figure out what was wrong.

“I started really struggling with joint pain and fatigue in 2020, and my toes were going purple due to poor circulation,” Emma explained in an Instagram post.

“I was diagnosed with Raynaud’s phenomenon and told they “couldn’t explain my joint pain.” The pain and fatigue and various other symptoms continued getting worse until I got a second opinion in

2021. I was diagnosed with evolving lupus and put on hydroxychloroquine.”

Emma certainly hoped this would put her on the path to improving her health, but just the opposite happened to her.

She became more and more sick, and eventually, she thought she might have gotten to the bottom of what was happening after doing some of her own research.

