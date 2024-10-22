She Wants To Warn Her Husband’s Affair Partner Since This Girl Doesn’t Seem To Know He’s Married

Five years ago, this 29-year-old woman met her 34-year-old husband, and they got hitched three years ago.

Now, back when they first started dating, her husband was living with his ex, and he told her it was strictly for financial purposes.

Apparently, his ex had no other place she could move into, and she was already dating another guy, so everything was amicable. Six months into dating her husband, his ex finally moved out of his home.

“During those first 6 months, we dated like a normal couple; we went on regular dates, he’d stay over at my house, we hung out with each other’s friends, he was never unresponsive to my messages or calls, and we even went out of town for a few weekends,” she explained.

“My husband and I don’t have social media, but my friends snooped around on her Facebook, and it appeared as if they had broken up about 3 months before I had met him.”

“Her relationship status was single, none of her posts involved him, there weren’t any photos of them together. I never met her.”

Fast forward to a year and a half ago, her husband got a new 21-year-old female coworker, and he would admit that this girl was flirting with him.

This girl followed her husband around while he was on breaks, badgered him for his phone number and social media information, and even went so far as to buy a membership to his gym (he quit going to the gym after this).

Her husband made it clear to his coworker that he was married, and it was crossing a line to provide her with his number.

