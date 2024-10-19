After She Went Missing In 2012, Her Car Was Found Abandoned Not Far From Her Home, But Her Boyfriend Searched The Vehicle Before Contacting Police

In 2012, Tamala Wells was a 33-year-old mother of two. After graduating from nursing school, she worked in home healthcare. She also lived with her boyfriend, Rickey, and the couple had been together for 17 years.

Yet, in August of that year, Tamala mysteriously disappeared, and over a decade after she went missing, community members have continued searching for answers.

It all began on August 6, 2012. Around 9:00 p.m. that evening, Tamala was last seen by her boyfriend while she drove away from their home, located in the 19000 block of Appleton Street. She was in her vehicle, a 2001 white Pontiac Grand Prix.

Then, at about 10:30 p.m., Tamala and her mother, Donna Davis, spoke on the phone.

She apparently never went back to her residence, though. The next morning, at about 6:30 a.m., Tamala’s 6-year-old daughter called Donna, claiming that her mom hadn’t come home the night prior.

“I answered the phone [and] I could hear a scary voice of a little girl saying, ‘Grandma, my mama didn’t come home last night,'” Donna recalled.

This pushed Donna to begin repeatedly calling her daughter, to no avail, as Tamala did not answer. By the end of that same night, Donna’s phone calls also started going to voicemail.

Tamala’s mother lived in Florida with her husband at the time. But the couple didn’t hesitate to travel to Detroit and begin searching for Tamala.

When they found no signs of her whereabouts, the Detroit Police Department was contacted, and she was reported missing.

