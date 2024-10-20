She Caught Her Boyfriend Talking To His Friend About How He’d Hooked Up With Three Different Girls At The Same Time

This 18-year-old girl and her boyfriend, who’s 19, have been together for two years. But, back when they first met three years ago, he had no idea that she could speak French.

At the time, she was a new student at their high school, and her boyfriend wound up introducing her to his friend group, which was made up of mostly French speakers. Still, she never spoke in any language other than English around them.

“I’ve never been confident with my French speaking due to insecurity about my accent, but I can understand the language perfectly,” she explained.

“I was just too embarrassed to let them know because I was scared they’d ask me to try to speak French with them.”

Regardless, she became very close with her boyfriend’s friends, and one year later, they began dating. The fact that she didn’t speak French was never an issue, either, since her boyfriend would always just talk in English around her. He even made sure that his friends did the same.

“And it went on for so long that I just didn’t have the heart to tell him that I could understand them anyway,” she recalled.

More recently, though, her secret ability to understand French led her to discover her boyfriend had cheated on her.

For some context, they are currently in college, and they live together in a house located off campus. All of a sudden, her boyfriend also kept getting home really late.

She had tried to convince herself that he was just busy with school stuff to ease her nerves. However, the other night, she overheard a conversation that proved otherwise.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.