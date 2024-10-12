He Called His Sister Out For Getting Botox Because She Brought Up His Wife’s Wrinkles And Claimed She Needed Some Wrinkle Cream

This 34-year-old guy is currently married, and he believes that his wife Jessica, who’s 42, is a very sweet person with a big heart.

According to him, she’s compassionate, kind, and quite shy.

He also has a 41-year-old sister named Emily, who he’s never really gotten along with. And recently, Emily made some very rude remarks about his wife’s appearance that caused him to call her out.

It all began while they were at a family event the other day, and his wife Jessica was simply standing next to his sister.

“They spoke briefly before Emily, of course, had to ruin everything,” he recalled.

More specifically, his sister stated that his wife needed to get some wrinkle cream since she had “so many wrinkles.” Afterward, Emily proceeded to stare at his wife’s stomach.

“Jessica is around 140 pounds at five foot seven inches. Her weight is at a healthy range,” he explained.

“And Emily didn’t say anything about her belly, but Jessica’s body language made it clear she felt judged.”

At that moment, he was understandably angry and decided to give his sister a taste of her own medicine.

