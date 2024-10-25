Most Sightings Of Chupacabras, The Mythical Monsters From Latin American Legend, Are Likely Sick Coyotes In The Late Stages Of Mange

In Latin American popular legend, the chupacabra is a monstrous creature with gray, scaly skin, spikes along its back, sharp fangs, and a taste for small livestock.

Chupacabra sightings have been reported throughout the Americas and even as far north as the United States. The first report of chupacabras came from Puerto Rico in 1995.

The creatures were blamed for attacks on goats, sheep, and other animals. Apparently, they left behind uneaten carcasses that were drained of blood. The name chupacabra translates from Spanish to mean “goat-sucker.”

The mythical monster has inspired fear across some areas in the Americas for decades. But according to wildlife experts, there is a simple and logical explanation behind the chupacabra sightings that has nothing to do with the supernatural.

One of the most common descriptions of the chupacabra is a hairless creature that stands on four feet and is generally canine-like in appearance.

Per John Tomeček, an associate professor at the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Rangeland, Wildlife, and Fisheries Management, the creature is most likely a coyote in the late stages of mange.

“Mange is a debilitating disease that can infect a wide range of fur-bearing mammals,” said Tomeček. “Depending on the animal’s ability to overcome the symptoms of mange, the condition can become chronic, leading to behavioral changes and even death.”

In canines, mange is caused by two species of tiny mites that burrow into the skin, leading to intense irritation, itching, fur loss, lesions, and scabbing and thickening of the skin.

The last place that canines usually lose their fur is between the shoulder blades, which aligns with descriptions of chupacabras having spikes along their backs. In addition, animals infested with mange look thin and emaciated.

