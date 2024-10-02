He Made His Girlfriend Cry When He Said He Doesn’t Want To Hang Up The Creepy Painting She Made Him

A couple of weeks back, this guy celebrated his 26th birthday. Now, his girlfriend and all of her friends are interested in topics or hobbies that he believes are strange and over the top.

While he adores his girlfriend and values how unique she is, he knows some of the things she enjoys are just bizarre; there’s no way around it.

They currently do not live with one another, and lately, his girlfriend has been remarking on how he should have more art in his home.

He acknowledged that she was right about that lack of decor, and then his girlfriend presented him with a DIY piece of art for his birthday that he thinks is absolutely creepy.

Apparently, his girlfriend was inspired by a video she watched on TikTok, and she and her best friend made matching artwork, which they then gifted to their respective SOs.

“It’s like she sat in paint and then sat on the canvas. Or something like that,” he explained.

“Honestly, it must have turned out really well because you can clearly tell it’s [her backside] and legs. The problem just arose recently because she came over and found the painting in my closet.”

“She asked why it’s not up, and I tried to dance around it. I did tell her (the truth) that my parents stop by sometimes, and I didn’t want them to see it.”

His girlfriend argued that her artwork was gorgeous and that he should “embrace her.” He finally blurted out that the painting is creepy and strange.

