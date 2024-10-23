Her Mom Expects Her To Be Her Surrogate In Order To Save $30,000, And It Seems Her Mom Will Make Her Homeless If She Declines

This 21-year-old girl is currently a college student. Last year, her mom suffered from medical problems, which resulted in her needing to have a hysterectomy.

As soon as that happened, her mom and stepdad began having major issues. It turns out that her stepdad really wants kids of his own, and now her mom can no longer fulfill that dream of his.

“In the end, a month ago, my stepfather left the house over this same issue, so my mother started obsessing over finding ways to have children,” she explained.

Adoption came up in conversation for them, but her stepdad feels he won’t be able to love a child who is not biologically his.

Then, her stepdad brought up surrogacy, and her mom jumped on the idea.

“She started researching the topic and saw that it was extremely expensive (in dollars, it would be around $30,000), so who was her cheap option? Yo,” she added.

Yesterday, her mom asked if she would be her surrogate, so she won’t have to come up with all of that cash.

Not only that, but several hours later, her stepdad asked her about considering being their surrogate, too.

Her mom and stepdad think she’s the best option for them, since they will save a ton of money with her agreeing to carry their baby. But she just feels so upset by their request.

