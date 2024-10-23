His Ex Wants Him To Lie To Their Kids About Why They Got Divorced Because She’s Upset About Being Exposed As A Cheater

This 30-year-old man and his 31-year-old ex-wife share two children, who are nine and ten. He and his ex ultimately got divorced after he found out that she was cheating on him.

Now, his ex is married to her affair partner, and his ex has been with this guy since prior to them having their firstborn child.

When he found this detail out, he DNA tested their kids to make sure that he’s, in fact, their biological father.

They are somehow his, as confirmed through the tests he had done. Currently, he and his ex share custody of their kids.

“In June of this year, my kids told me that their grandmother (ex’s mom) had told them that their mom and her husband are cheaters and broke up our family, and that’s why they (their mom and her husband) hate me,” he explained.

“I didn’t lie to the kids and say it wasn’t true. But I did talk to them and assured them they didn’t need to hate anyone on my behalf, and I told them it didn’t have to change things.”

“But it has. The kids have brought it up to my ex repeatedly since they learned this, and they call my ex’s husband mean now.”

His kids never really liked the guy, but now they want nothing to do with him. At first, his ex thought he was the one to spill the beans to the kids about why they got a divorce. But then she found out that her own mom was the one who told the truth.

The problem now lies with his ex: she wants him to lie to the kids about why they split up and tell them that she’s not a cheater.

