Overwatering Aloe Vera Can Make It Droopy And Brown, So Here’s How To Revive Your Plant

Is your aloe vera plant looking a little droopy? It might be getting too much water! These beautiful succulents thrive on minimal moisture and sunlight. Overwatering them can turn them into a squishy, soggy mess.

So, it’s important to know when to put down the watering can and let your aloe dry out. Here are some signs of overwatering and a few tips on how to bring your aloe back to its happy, healthy self.

First of all, do not allow your plant to sit in too much moisture, as this will cause root rot. Make sure to choose a pot with drainage holes and fill it with potting soil made for succulents.

You should only water your aloe when the soil feels dry. Always empty out any water that has been collected in the saucer.

Place the plant in a window for plenty of bright, indirect sunlight. The easiest way to tell when an aloe vera plant is being overwatered is by sight and feel.

A healthy aloe plant has firm, plump green leaves that stay upright. If it’s turning brown, that is a sign of overwatering.

The leaves will begin to droop and sag instead of being nice and perky. The leaves may also develop water-soaked spots that feel soft and soggy.

To revive your aloe plant, try digging it up and letting it dry out for a day or two. Gently shake off as much soil as possible to see if the rot has spread to the root system.

Remove any leaves or roots that look dead or mushy with scissors or a small knife. Be careful not to snip at any healthy roots.

