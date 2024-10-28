He Walked Out Of His Mom’s Birthday Dinner Because She Invited His Ex Behind His Back

This 28-year-old guy and his ex-girlfriend Hannah, who’s 27, were together for four years before they recently split up. Thankfully, their breakup wasn’t ugly or messy.

“But it was painful, and I’ve been trying to move on,” he said.

His family had a tough time processing their split, too, and were quite disappointed. However, he wasn’t that surprised since he knew they all loved Hannah.

He only asked his loved ones for help with one thing: not bringing his ex up in front of him. They seemed to understand that as well.

So, when his mom’s sixtieth birthday rolled around last week, he was shocked to find Hannah was actually invited.

For some context, his mom planned her own celebration, inviting family and close friends over to enjoy a nice dinner. Then, when he showed up, he immediately noticed his ex-girlfriend was also in attendance.

He obviously felt betrayed and immediately confronted his mom. But she brushed off his concerns and claimed she didn’t see any harm in having Hannah, who was “like family,” at the event.

“She said she thought it might be ‘nice’ for us to see each other since she could tell I hadn’t been myself lately,” he recalled.

He tried his best to get through the dinner without any drama, even though he was extremely uncomfortable. Plus, his mom only made things worse by repeatedly mentioning “cute memories” of him and his ex during the meal.

