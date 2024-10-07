Save Your Money And Sanity By Asking Yourself These Questions Before Buying A New Piece Of Clothing

New seasons represent changing temperatures and shifting fashion trends. But do we all really need more garments hanging up in our closets?

Now that fall has officially arrived, you might feel a sudden urge to hit your favorite shop, either online or in-person, and stock up on the latest seasonal staples.

I’ve personally been eyeing a red leather trench coat myself. But a few important questions have been holding me back from pressing that “purchase” button.

Before you go out and buy something new, it’s important to ask yourself a couple of key things to save both your wallet and your sanity. Plus, in the spirit of sustainability, perhaps it’s about time we are all a bit more cognizant of what we don’t need “in our cart.”

And if you could use some help with nailing down a bit more shopping awareness, we’ve got you covered. Here are all the boxes you should check before hitting “add to cart” on another piece of clothing.

1. Is the fact that it’s on sale clouding my judgment?

We’ve all been there: walking through the aisles at T.J. Maxx or any other discount department store when we come across a garment on sale.

You might find a pair of kitten heels is 30% off, or that pack of bodysuits, perfect for pairing with jeans in summer, is half-price now that autumn is upon us.

At that moment, hold your horses. Don’t just swipe up an item if it’s discounted. Rather, think about whether you’d actually buy it if it were at full price.

