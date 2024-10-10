10 Ways To Make Boxed Mac And Cheese Feel More Grown-Up And Gourmet

Here Are 10 Ways To Make Mac And Cheese Feel More Grown-Up And Gourmet

Boxed mac and cheese will always have a special place in my heart, and maybe it’s because it was one of my favorite things to eat as a kid.

Now that I’m well, grown up, I still enjoy boxed mac and cheese, but I am always coming up with ways to make it feel more gourmet. Read on for 10 of my favorite ways to do this!

Grab Some Boursin

Boursin is amazing in any pasta dish, but if you add a heaping spoonful of this into your mac and cheese, it’s heavenly. Promise.

Whip Up A Quick Buffalo Mac And Cheese

Buffalo sauce is one of the best things ever invented, hands down. Mix in some buffalo sauce to give your mac an interesting twist, and consider throwing in some rotisserie chicken.

You can also sprinkle in ranch seasoning or toss in some blue cheese to tone down the heat.

Treat It Like Tacos

Cook up some ground beef and season it with taco seasoning. Drain out the grease, and mix it in with your boxed mac and cheese.

You can add more taco seasoning to the mac or top it with sour cream, guacamole, or salsa. Who doesn’t love tacos?

Treat It Like Carbonara

Carbonara is a pasta dish that requires cured pork (pancetta is usually the substitute), eggs, a hard cheese (like Parmigiano Reggiano), salt, and black pepper. While the origin story of the dish is hotly debated, many say it originated in Italy’s Lazio region.

To make your boxed mac and cheese feel like a carbonara, cook your pasta as usual. Next, fry up some pancetta or bacon to add in at the end.

Then, work on your sauce. Get a bowl, crack two eggs in, and then add black pepper, and whisk in your boxed mac and cheese powdered sauce (if it seems too dry, you can always add in a splash of the pasta water). When your pasta is done, drain it and toss it into the sauce, along with the pancetta or bacon. Keep tossing for about a minute, and then serve.

Get Creative With Your Seasonings

Simply adding in some seasonings, like garlic powder, smoked paprika, or any other seasoning you love, is a low-effort way to add pizzazz. Fresh herbs can also be something to think about.

Go Cajun

If you want to consider a cajun spin, get some andouille sausage, fry that up in a pan, and mix it in with your mac. You can also sprinkle in some cajun seasoning if you want to double down on this flavor profile.

Consider Meat

Rotisserie chicken, cooked ground beef, or cooked pulled pork are also great options to add in if you want some protein and flavor.

Add In Extra, Freshly Grated Cheese

You can never make mac and cheese too cheesy, so if you add in extra, freshly grated cheese, that just ups the wow factor. Gruyere, parmesan, or cheddar are some of my preferred ones.

Consider Some Spice

If you like heat, try sriracha, a little hot sauce, or even red pepper flakes to make it a little more spicy.

Swap Out The Milk

Milk is one of the main ingredients for boxed mac and cheese, but if you swap it out for crème fraîche, half-and-half, or heavy cream, that will give you a more luxurious texture.

What’s your favorite way to make boxed mac and cheese feel more gourmet?