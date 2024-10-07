She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Threatened To Drive Her Home Faster Since She Rejected Him

I’m just going to come out and say it: I’m worried for any of you girls who agree to allow a man to pick you up on a first date if you don’t already know them or have a friend who can vouch for them.

Can we stop doing that, please? It’s not safe, especially since you can’t know someone’s true intentions before not even meeting them in real life.

I am absolutely not trying to shame anyone; I’m just begging you not to do something unsafe. Now that we have this PSA out of the way, allow TikToker Libby, who goes by @222libbylu, to share with you a terrible story about a date she went on (where, yes, she allowed the guy to pick her up).

Libby started her video by saying she’s going to opt out of using a certain dating app from now on because that’s how much of a nightmare this date turned into.

This is actually the first date she went on from this particular app, and it’s sure to be her last. After connecting with this guy on the app, they talked for several days.

She was feeling stressed at work and thought that meeting a new guy who could potentially turn into a boyfriend might help take her mind off the craziness. Or, at the very least, free dinner sounded nice to her.

Looking back, Libby says the first red flag was that this guy wouldn’t take no for an answer when it came to picking her up for their date.

She did think to Google his address, his phone number, and the names of his parents beforehand to make sure she wouldn’t, you know, end up dead.

The second red flag is that he was texting her some things that didn’t make him seem like a great match for her, but she was so worn out from work that she didn’t catch that.

