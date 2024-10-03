She Vanished After Her Apartment Was Burglarized In 2002, But The Only Suspect In Her Case Died

In 2002, Brookley Louks of Greenwood, Indiana, was 19-years-old and working as a waitress at Prime Time Bar and Grill in Beech Grove.

She had reportedly struggled with substance abuse in the past yet was on the road to recovery.

However, after her home was burglarized on June 24, 2002, Brookley vanished, and her mother, Kim Louks, has been left without closure for over two decades.

“I just want to bury my daughter,” she said.

Brookley had lived with her father at the time in an apartment located in the 1400 block of Cottonwood Drive. Around 4:00 p.m. on June 24, she arrived home and realized some belongings were missing from their residence.

She contacted her mother, Kim, who recalled hearing Brookley say, “Mom, I’m freaked out.” But during that same phone call, Brookley reportedly stated that her father did not seem too worried about what had happened, instructing her to contact the police and file an insurance claim.

Once authorities were contacted, officers showed up and took a report. Then, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Brookley left the apartment to supposedly stay the night at her boyfriend’s residence, which was 30 minutes away.

One witness reportedly spotted Brookley entering a blue 1990 Chevy Corsica driven by an unidentified man. After that final sighting, she was never seen again.

Brookley did not arrive at her boyfriend’s home that evening, and she didn’t show up for her waitressing shift the following day.

