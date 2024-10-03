Young Adults In Spain Are Searching For Love In The Grocery Store, Using Pineapples In Their Shopping Carts As Symbols That They’re Single And Ready To Mingle

In today’s day and age, the most common way for people to meet potential partners is through dating apps, social media, and other online platforms.

The modern dating experience is very much driven by technology, much different from how it was in previous generations.

Now, there are more opportunities than ever for people to connect, but most of them are through a screen.

The new dating culture has transformed expectations surrounding romance and commitment, often prioritizing instant, surface-level attraction over deeper connections.

Recently, young adults in Spain have come up with a way to meet more organically. TikToker Ana Gildersleeve (@_anagildersleeve) is talking about how young singles these days are looking for love in one of the most unconventional places—the grocery store. Funnily enough, the pineapple has become an iconic dating symbol.

“The pineapple is changing the dating game in Spain. They are not using Tinder, Bumble, or any dating apps. They are going to a specific supermarket from seven to eight p.m.,” Ana said.

According to Ana, singles are lining up at a store called Mercadona, which is a chain that is all over Spain. The designated time for singles to meet up is from seven to eight p.m.

But how do you differentiate between the people who are searching for the one and people who are just trying to do some regular grocery shopping?

Those who are trying to look for their other half will place a fresh pineapple upside down in their shopping carts to indicate that they’re single and ready to mingle.

