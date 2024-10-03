How To Pick The Best Reception Meal Style For Your Wedding, As Well As Some Popular Eats For Each

From bridesmaid dresses to seating charts and floral arrangements, there are countless factors, both big and small, that go into planning a wedding. But arguably, the most important is the food you serve at your reception.

If you’ve ever attended nuptials that had lackluster dining options, then you understand why. Being a wedding guest, while fun, is also tiring. The day is long, drinks are often flowing, and people need fuel to keep themselves (and the fun) going.

At the same time, depending on your personal aesthetic and budget for your big day, the reception meal style you serve can make or break your vision.

Lucky for you, there are plenty of both traditional and more unique ways to dish out delicious eats for guests. Here are some of the most common ones so you can make the best decision for your own event.

The Classic Sit-Down Dinner

Most couples tend to choose the traditional plated sit-down dinner for their wedding. The meal is more formal this way, with each guest seated at an assigned table and receiving food in courses.

There is typically an appetizer, which is the same for everyone. As for the entrée, this course can be designed in a few different ways.

Some couples opt to provide guests with two to three menu options, allowing them to pick their own main meal. This can either be done at the time they RSVP or on the actual day of your nuptials.

Other couples decide to serve their guests the same entrée all around, with the exception of alternatives provided for those with vegan or vegetarian dietary restrictions.

