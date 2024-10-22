She’s Angry That Her Husband’s Affair Has Changed Her

For the last decade, this 33-year-old woman has been married to her 34-year-old husband, and they have two children together.

When their youngest child was only three-months-old, she learned that her husband was having an affair, and it broke her heart.

She was struggling with postpartum depression at the time, too, so this was truly the last thing she needed to deal with.

“I was devastated, and honestly, it created a level of hate, anger, and insecurity that I never knew could exist within me,” she explained.

“My husband gave me about 2 weeks to cry my eyes out before he made everything about himself on how everything was my fault.”

“I never truly got to grieve over everything I’ve lost. He said he’s suffered so much being with me because I’m not caring enough and never [was physical enough] with him.”

Her husband was on temporary duty travel for eight months, and while he was gone, he took his affair partner out on dates and went on vacation with her.

As soon as she uncovered the affair, she issued her husband an apology for neglecting him. From there, she stayed up at night for several evenings in a row, wondering where she went wrong while pondering her part in it.

However, her husband really started milking the situation, and somehow, she was the one attempting to console him while dealing with her newborn baby.

