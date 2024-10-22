A Man Was So Rude To Her During An Interview That She Cried

The interview process is stressful enough without anyone being downright mean to you. This 25-year-old woman recently interviewed with three different people at a company in a row, and it ended in disaster.

While the first two interviews she had were great, the third one left her in tears. The man who interviewed her last was so incredibly rude and hostile that she couldn’t prevent herself from crying in front of him.

The first question he asked her was the run-of-the-mill, “Why do you want to work here?”

She replied that she appreciated the company’s culture and values, and instantly, the man began lacing into her about how she couldn’t know anything about the company since she never held a position there.

Funny, right? I mean, normally, a company outlines its values and culture on a website, so it’s not unheard of to be able to piece together what a company stands for through that method.

The second question this man asked her was related to her goals with her career. She responded that she would like to grow and potentially step into a senior role down the line.

He shut her right down and accused her of showing too much ambition. He then wanted to know what she would do if she hated being at the company before demanding to know why she felt she would be interested in a long-term role.

“Basically, anything I answered, he was super aggressive and grilling me and almost even laughing at my responses,” she explained.

Twenty minutes later, he stated that he hadn’t even begun their interview, which confused her, as that meant he was just wasting her time.

