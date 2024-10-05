She’s Worried About Losing Her Adopted Son, Since He Wants To Move To Korea To Be With His Biological Family

When this woman’s son was just a toddler, she and her husband adopted him from Korea. They brought him to the U.S., where they live, and he’s been a cherished part of their family ever since.

Several years ago, her son got curious about his biological family and decided to look them up. He was able to locate his birth mom, along with more of his family members, and they all still live in Korea.

Her son is in college right now and graduating next year. As soon as he does finish college, he plans on moving to Korea and getting a job as an English teacher.

That way, her son feels like he will have the best opportunity to get to know his biological family overseas.

“I told him that those people aren’t his real family because DNA doesn’t make you a family and that it’s wrong to move to the other side of the world from your real family to get to know a bunch of strangers,” she explained.

“We need him in the U.S. I, my husband, his siblings, and his cousins need him. Things won’t be the same without him.”

“Foreign teaching jobs last at least a year, so we won’t be able to see him for at least a year. And what if his “Korean family” convinced him to move there permanently?”

Since her son was born in Korea, she’s scared that it’s a possibility that he could regain citizenship and perhaps have to give up his U.S. citizenship in order to secure that.

If that happens, she’s worried she will lose her son “forever.” She’s simply concerned that her son might end up choosing his biological family over her.

