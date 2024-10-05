This Firefly Flickers Green, And May Become The First Firefly Species Officially Listed As Endangered In The U.S.

Every June and July, the Bethany Beach firefly emerges along the shores of Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware.

It flickers with two distinct green flashes. The insect was first discovered in 1949 and was named after a coastal town in Delaware.

The firefly’s numbers are on a downward spiral due to rising sea levels and coastal development, threatening the existence of this rare creature.

Now, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has announced a new proposal to classify the Bethany Beach firefly as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

The status would provide the insect with additional protections and bring more focus on conservation efforts for its habitat. It could be the first time that a firefly will be officially listed as endangered.

“Protecting Bethany Beach fireflies under the Endangered Species Act would be a tremendous step toward ensuring these little creatures don’t blink out,” said Jess Tyler, a scientist from the Center for Biological Diversity.

Bethany Beach fireflies live in swales, which are low-lying freshwater marsh areas located near coastal dunes.

These areas offer food and shelter for them. They face various threats, such as habitat degradation, light pollution, and flooding.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, it is predicted that between 76 to 95 percent of swales may be lost to flooding by 2100. Storm surges from increasingly extreme weather could also submerge the firefly’s habitat.

