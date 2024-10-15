The Chia Plant Is Low-Maintenance And Its Seeds Are Packed With Nutritional Value: Here’s How To Grow Your Own

Chia plants are super cute and tiny green sprouts of wonder. I vividly remember the Chia Pets commercial that played constantly on the television, serving as the background noise of my childhood.

As a kid, they were always enticing and seemed so very necessary for the plant to grow. But now, I know you don’t need a gimmicky kit to cultivate chia plants.

Chia plants are native to Central America. They thrive in warm climates, such as the southeastern United States and other suitable zones. They can reach three to five feet tall and several feet wide, so they require plenty of space.

Growing your own chia plant is simple. All you need is a handful of chia seeds—and they can be store-bought, too! In the fall, soak the chia seeds in water to prepare for planting. Allow their gel coatings to absorb as much water as possible.

Then, use a spoon to scoop a couple of seeds onto the surface of a prepared garden bed. Space them about three feet apart.

Cover the seeds with a light layer of soil and water them every day until they sprout. Within five to seven days, you should see them make some significant progress.

Once chia plants are established, they will be very low-maintenance. They also can spread quickly, so try to make sure they don’t take over your garden. If needed, you can control them with common herbicides.

Provide your chia plants with at least eight hours of full sun each day. They can tolerate a variety of soil types, but they absolutely need well-draining soil, or else the roots will rot.

Seedlings and young plants require regular watering, but later, they become drought-tolerant. Let the soil dry in between waterings.

