She Won’t Let Her Judgmental Sister-In-Law Move In, Even Though She Just Broke Up With Her Boyfriend And Got Kicked Out

This 34-year-old woman is currently married, and she and her husband, who’s 35, have two kids together. She also has sister-in-law Amy, who’s 28 and hit a bit of a rough patch recently.

Apparently, Amy just broke up with her boyfriend of three years, and afterward, her sister-in-law got kicked out of her apartment.

So, last week, Amy called her and her husband, asking to stay with them for a while until she was able to get back on her feet.

The only problem is that she’s never really gotten along with Amy, and she’s not a huge fan of her sister-in-law.

She thinks Amy is an extremely judgmental and opinionated person, and they’ve already gotten into conflicts a few times in the past.

“I’ve tried to be civil for my husband’s sake, but it’s been hard,” she said.

Not to mention, the last time Amy stayed at her home for only a weekend visit, her sister-in-law had plenty to say about her life. For instance, Amy made a bunch of passive-aggressive remarks about how she chose to run her household. Plus, her sister-in-law actually criticized her parenting style.

“It was exhausting, and I honestly don’t want to go through that again, especially for an extended period of time,” she admitted.

That’s why she has no desire to let Amy live with them. Her husband, on the other hand, thinks that she’s simply being unreasonable.

