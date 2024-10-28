The Winter Arc Challenge Is All About Using The Final Days Of The Year To Better Yourself

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. As our days grow colder and shorter, the urge to curl up at home and get cozy can become overwhelming.

Once you get off work, the sun is already setting, and finding the motivation to do anything but “rot” is a massive challenge.

This seasonal shift, sometimes referred to as autumn burnout, can be a doozy.

Yet, many of us still tend to rationalize our decreased productivity and focus on self-care anyway. We say to ourselves, ‘It’s the holiday season. I’ll get back on track in the new year!” And for some, that’s actually true.

But the majority of people struggle to set realistic New Year’s resolutions (and stick to them). Not to mention, neglecting a healthy routine for an extended period before New Year’s can be disastrous for our mental health.

That’s why the solution to this yearly fall problem may be the “winter arc” challenge.

The Winter Arc Challenge

You might have already seen this trend while scrolling on social media, but if not, let’s break it down.

This challenge was popularized by a TikToker named Carly Berges, and it urges people to use the final 90 days of the year to thrust themselves into their goals and start the new year (in this case, 2025) off right.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.