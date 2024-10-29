Her Best Friend Asked To Swap Spouses And Called Her Husband A Smoke Show, But She’s Hurt That Her Friend Would Even Think About Sleeping With Him

This 32-year-old woman is married and has a 1-year-old daughter with her husband, Joe. She and Joe actually went to college together, along with her best friend, Natalie.

But, while their romantic relationship continued to blossom following graduation, they fell out of touch with Natalie for a few years. It wasn’t until all three of them moved to the same city during their mid-twenties that she and Joe reconnected with Natalie.

At the time, Natalie was dating her now-husband, Jacob, and the couple went out of their way to include her and her husband in activities and introduce them to new people.

“The four of us became incredibly close, and I now consider them two of my best friends. It’s been special experiencing our twenties together and now transitioning to being parents and spouses,” she said.

Natalie and Jacob now have a 2-year-old son, and just yesterday, they went over to her and Joe’s house for dinner. The kids ended up falling asleep early as well, so after the meal, they were all able to have some drinks and relax.

Yet, the night took a very strange turn when Natalie wanted to speak to her in private. She brought her friend upstairs to her bedroom to chat, and eventually, Natalie asked a shocking question. More specifically, whether she and Joe had ever considered “sharing.”

She was genuinely confused, but Natalie went on to explain how she and Jacob had been discussing opening up their relationship. Then, Natalie admitted to wanting to sleep with her husband; meanwhile, Jacob supposedly wanted to sleep with her.

“At first, I thought Natalie was joking, but she assured me she was being completely serious,” she revealed.

“She told me that she loves me and Joe together but also thinks he’s a ‘smoke show’ and wouldn’t mind sleeping with him for fun.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.