These Are 5 Of The Fastest Dog Breeds In The World

Just Like How We, As Humans, Are All Special In Our Own Ways, Dogs Are No Different

Canines can be broken up into categories based on their temperament, appearance, or skills.

Some four-legged friends are beloved for their loyalty and affection, while others are prized for their intelligence or cleverness.

Here Are 5 Of The Fastest Dog Breeds In The World

But arguably, the most impressive breeds are those known for their remarkable speed and agility. Specifically bred for things like hunting and racing, these pups are the jocks of the canine world and showcase unrivaled athleticism.

So, whether you’re searching for a new pet to take on your morning runs or simply want to learn more about the fastest furry friends out there, here are the top five speedy dog breeds.

Greyhound

This may not come as a surprise, but greyhounds are most popularly thought of as the fastest canine. These dogs can reach speeds as high as 45 miles per hour, hence their solid reputation as racing dogs.

Greyhounds are believed to have originated in Egypt, and despite their amazing swiftness, they actually love napping and lounging by their owner. That’s because this breed is known for sprinting, not endurance running.

So, greyhounds actually make great apartment pets as long as they are able to get outside for a few walks each day and sprint around at their local park from time to time.

Saluki

This breed is a sighthound that was bred to chase rabbits, reaching top speeds of 42 miles per hour. Salukis are the second-fastest canines in the world, renowned for their speed, endurance, and elegance.

They were highly valued as hunting companions for thousands of years in the Middle East. And today, these pups also make great family dogs.

They obviously love going on runs and have a gentle nature. They’re also quite independent, and scientists believe they descended from the very first dogs, spreading throughout the globe via their nomadic owners.

Vizsla

You might be unfamiliar with this kind of pup, which originated in Hungary and was bred as a hunting dog. But, in addition to their speed and keen sense of smell, Vizslas are also known for being very affectionate.

In fact, they are even regarded as “velcro dogs,” as they cherish being by their owner’s side.

This breed does best when given a lot of enrichment, such as running, sniffing, and learning, since Vizslas are very energetic. With their lean, athletic build, they can reach running speeds of up to 40 miles per hour.

Afghan Hound

Afghan Hounds might look like pampered pups, but this breed can run surprisingly fast, topping out at speeds upwards of 40 miles per hour.

These canines were originally bred for hunting in Afghanistan’s mountainous regions. Then, they became the top choice of hunting hound for both English and Asian nobility due to their stellar ability to track prey over far ranges.

Afghan Hounds are quite dignified and have a more aloof temperament. Still, these dogs end up becoming extremely loyal to those who take the time to gain their trust. Just keep in mind that their long, silky coats will require attentive grooming.

Ibizan Hound

Finally, the Ibizan Hound is also a swift breed that doubles as an awesome watchdog for families. These dogs are very active and can be escape artists, as they have a natural draw to running. So, keeping an eye on them is key, especially when they are off-leash.

Ibizan Hounds can sprint up to 40 miles per hour and have a gentle temperament. They are playful yet calm and tend to only bark when necessary, which is why they’re viewed as perfect protectors.

This breed is from Ibiza, Spain, hence its name, and can be stubborn on occasion. However, Ibizan Hounds enjoy entertaining their owners, are loyal to family members, and typically respond well to positive enforcement.