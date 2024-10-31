This $3 Paper Device Can Detect Cancer In Less Than An Hour

Cancer research is buzzing with some major breakthroughs, offering hope for earlier and quicker ways to detect and treat the disease.

One such innovation comes in the form of a new device capable of identifying multiple cancer markers in blood. It’s more sensitive than current tests out there.

Even better, the test can deliver results within an hour. It could transform early cancer detection on a global scale and make it more accessible.

The system combines ordinary paper and plastic materials to create a simple, cost-effective, and highly accurate testing tool. It could cost as low as $3!

Cancer is one of the deadliest diseases in the world. In 2020, an estimated 19.31 million new cases and 10 million deaths were reported.

Developed countries typically have access to advanced cancer screening technology, but developing nations face many barriers.

As a result, they have higher rates of mortality even though they have lower cancer incidence. The inability to achieve earlier diagnosis leads to deaths that could have been prevented.

The new diagnostic tool is called a paper-in-polymer-pond (PiPP) device. It was created by researchers from the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).

“Our new biochip device is low-cost—just a few dollars—and sensitive, which will make accurate disease diagnosis accessible to anyone, whether rich or poor,” said XiuJun (James) Li, the lead author of the study and a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at UTEP. “It is portable, rapid, and eliminates the need for specialized instruments.”

