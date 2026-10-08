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Emily Chan
By Emily Chan Oct 20, 2026
Emily Chan
Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in English and a minor in Chinese. During college, she wrote for the university's student-run news outlet and the women's lifestyle magazine on campus. With her educational background and writing experience, she is passionate about using language to connect with people. When she is not writing, you can find Emily on a scenic hike or reading a good book.
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Some books make you stare at the ceiling after you're done reading them and seriously question why you decided to put yourself through that. Goodreads has compiled a list of books so disturbing that readers have reportedly struggled to shake them long after turning the last page.

If you think you've developed a strong stomach for dark fiction and unsettling classics, these books might put your confidence to the test.

Here are eight of the most disturbing books that will be sure to get under your skin and give you a little psychological damage along the way.

American Psycho by Bret Easton Ellis

A 26-year-old man named Patrick Bateman works on Wall Street, and on the surface, he is known for being intelligent, handsome, and charming.

What the world doesn't know is that he's a serial killer. He seems polished on the outside, but on the inside, he feels empty. His mind is anguished and unhinged, and he starts to lose touch with reality.

Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov

A European literature professor named Humbert becomes obsessed with a 12-year-old girl named Dolores. He marries Dolores' mother, Charlotte, to stay close to her.

When Charlotte discovers his secret journals about Dolores, she runs outside in a panic and ends up getting hit by a car. Humbert forces Dolores to go on a road trip with him. Eventually, she escapes with another man. Humbert tracks down this man, kills him, and goes to prison, where he dies of a heart attack.

Simon & Schuster, Simon & Schuster, Penguin Random House - pictured above are some of the books deemed most disturbing on GoodreadsSimon & Schuster, Simon & Schuster, Penguin Random House - pictured above are some of the books deemed most disturbing on Goodreads

1984 by George Orwell

This book follows Winston Smith, a low-ranking official in London. He works at the Ministry of Truth and lives under a totalitarian regime ruled by the Party.

However, he secretly rebels against the controlling system by writing down his thoughts in a journal, which is forbidden. He also starts a relationship with a fellow rebellious coworker. They are eventually caught, and Winston is tortured until he no longer has any independent thought.

Lord of the Flies by William Golding

After a plane crash, a group of schoolboys is stranded on an uncharted island. Upon their arrival, they try to cultivate a sense of order and organization.

They elect a leader and work together to survive. But the longer they are exposed to the dangers of the wilderness, they slowly start to lose their civility, and chaos reigns.

The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood

The United States is replaced by a totalitarian regime after a coup. Women no longer have rights and are forced into rigid roles to serve the men of their society.

The protagonist, Offred, is assigned to bear the children of Commander Fred Waterford and his wife. As birth rates continue to decline due to pollution and environmental damage, Offred and other women like her are only valued for their ability to produce children.

Brave New World by Aldous Huxley

This book is set in a future where society is divided in five different classes and citizens are genetically manufactured and conditioned for a life of artificial happiness and consumerism.

Citizens take a legal drug called soma to get rid of any unhappy thoughts. A man named Bernard Marx feels alienated from everyone else. He questions the society he lives in and has rebellious thoughts.

Pet Sematary by Stephen King

Dr. Louis Creed moves his family to rural Maine, and they discover a haunted burial ground behind their new home. Their neighbor shows them to a local children's pet cemetery in the woods.

The dead who are buried there return to life as corrupted, evil versions of themselves. The Creed family sees this when their cat dies, gets buried in the pet cemetery, and comes back to life. That still doesn't stop Dr. Creed from going one step further.

The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave

One day, Owen Michaels mysteriously disappears. He left a note for his wife, Hannah Hall, telling her to protect his 16-year-old daughter, Bailey. With Bailey's help, Hannah must figure out why her husband disappeared without warning and who he really is.

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Emily Chan
By Emily Chan Oct 20, 2026
Emily Chan
Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in English and a minor in Chinese. During college, she wrote for the university's student-run news outlet and the women's lifestyle magazine on campus. With her educational background and writing experience, she is passionate about using language to connect with people. When she is not writing, you can find Emily on a scenic hike or reading a good book.
Full Bio

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