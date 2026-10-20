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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 20, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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Do you think there's such a thing as going too far in order to protect your child? If you didn't, well, this one might just change your mind.

When this man was in his sophomore year of high school, he came dangerously close to failing his algebra class, until his mom intervened.

He was doing so poorly that he had to stay after school to do some tutoring with his teacher. One day, his mom knocked on the door and dropped by with chocolate milk and a honey bun for him.

His mom then asked if she could talk to his teacher alone in the hall. He had no idea what his mom exactly said to his teacher, but one of his female peers walked past and heard the whole exchange.

This girl came back to the classroom, took her seat, and began whispering to other kids seated in the back of the class while pointing directly at him.

"All I caught was, 'Yeah, his mom!' The next day at school, people kept coming up to me asking if my mom would [perform favors for them] for $5 or if she’d help them pass so-and-so’s class," he explained.

"When I got home off the bus, I confronted her. I asked what she said to my teacher, but she kept changing the subject, saying, 'You’re going to be held back and end up a loser if you don’t pass your classes!'"

"After I broke down crying and told her how humiliated I was by my classmates, all she said was, 'I didn’t know that girl was walking past us in the hallway.' After almost an entire week of being made fun of at school, I lost it and decked this redneck jock in the nose after trying to embarrass me before class started."

He was punished with six weeks of in-school detention. While there, everyone cracked jokes about how he handled the jock, so it didn't make things any better for him.

Young male teacher in front of whiteboardElnur - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a male teacher in front of a whiteboard

Overall, he went from a 53 to a 60 in algebra and ultimately passed the class, so I guess his mom's offer ended up helping him in the long run, and she stayed married to his dad.

Luckily, by the time he entered his senior year, his classmates forgot about the whole thing, but his mom definitely ruined high school for him by trying to help.

What do you think of that?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to readPictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 20, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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