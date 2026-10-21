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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 21, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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For the last couple of years, this 28-year-old woman has worked pretty closely with her boss, a 41-year-old man. Although he's in a leadership position, they pretty much have the exact same role, and he acts like he isn't superior to her.

They frequently have to travel together for work, and she has considered him like a friend to her all along, as he's genuinely a wonderful guy.

"I could always tell he was attracted to me, but he was never weird about it. A few months ago we got in this awful car wreck on the highway," she explained.

"We didn’t have major injuries. I had bruises, cuts, and bruised ribs; that was the worst. He hit his head but didn’t have a head injury; he had cuts and stuff too."

She was traumatized by the crash and didn't feel like herself in the weeks that followed. It made her boss feel extremely guilty, and somehow, the accident ended up bringing them closer together.

It might have been the shared misfortune, but they began spending more and more time with one another. They also became reciprocal sources of emotional support.

"It just went from being friendly coworkers to real friends. I didn’t think it would be like this, though. He admitted he had feelings for me last week, tried to get handsy...and said a lot of things," she added.

"I rejected that, reminded him of my relationship status (and his, BTW), and have been trying to figure this out since. I have really just been frozen by indecision and fear."

"I know I should have told my husband (34m), but since I didn’t, I feel like I can never tell him now because I have waited too long. And he is going to absolutely lose it. He won’t let me go back there. I rejected him, and he accepted the rejection, but nothing else has really changed."

business, people and corporate concept - businesswoman or realtor with folder at officeSyda Productions - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a modern office

She is aware that her boss still has feelings for her, and he constantly texts her. She does still think of him as a great guy, and that's why she doesn't want to wreck his life or anything like that.

She's worried that they can never resume a normal relationship after everything that's gone down. She's also concerned about her marriage.

Her husband is lovely, and she would hate for him to worry. She's been so upset and anxious about her bond with her boss.

I don't see any reason to be stressed, unless she's been willingly participating in an emotional affair and the guilt is consuming her.

If she were loyal to her husband, she would have shut her boss down more firmly and disclosed his behavior to her husband immediately.

Also, she wouldn't have kept on incessantly texting her boss or sharing close moments with him if she didn't want something to occur.

It kind of makes me feel like she's trying to leave a door open to see what could happen with her boss, which is weighing on her conscience.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to readPictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 21, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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