This Cat Got Lost In Yellowstone And He Traveled Nearly 900 Miles Back Home Before Being Reunited With His Family

In early June, a couple from Salinas, California, took a trip to Yellowstone National Park with their beloved pet cat, Rayne Beau.

Unfortunately, he disappeared during the trip, and they had to go home without him. They thought they would never see him again, but two months later, they were reunited with their cat after he traveled nearly 900 miles back home.

Benny and Susanne Anguiano were at Yellowstone with Rayne Beau when he suddenly became frightened and ran off.

They spent the rest of their trip combing the dense forest for him. At times, they even got lost themselves.

They even laid out the cat’s favorite treats and toys in an effort to lure him back to their campsite. According to Benny, a Yellowstone employee stopped by their campsite to warn the couple that a pack of coyotes had attacked a small dog in the area.

So, it was unlikely that their cat would return. When their trip came to an end, the feline was still missing.

“We had to leave without him,” said Susanne Anguiano in an interview with NBC. “That was the hardest day because I felt like I was abandoning him.”

However, as Benny and Susanne were leaving Yellowstone, they saw a double rainbow—a nod to their cat’s namesake. They took it as a sign that Rayne Beau was okay and to stay hopeful for their pet’s return.

Two months later, the couple received a message from PetWatch, a pet microchip registry service. Rayne Beau was at a Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) shelter location in Roseville, California, which was over 800 miles away from Yellowstone.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.